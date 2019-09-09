PORTLAND, Ore. — One of America's most renown documentarians, Ken Burns' latest film chronicles the history of country music. Cassidy Quinn spoke with Ken Burns and co-producer Julie Dunfey ahead of the film's release. You can watch the full interview on Tonight With Cassidy at 7pm.
You can watch "Country Music" this Sunday, 9/15, at 9pm on OPB.
#1 - What's your favorite movie?
Ken Burns: Oh my god..."Seven Samurai" by Akira Kurosawa.
Julie Dunfey: "Chinatown."
#2 - Who's your favorite author?
Ken Burns: Gabriel Garcia Marquez.
Julie Dunfey: Jennifer Egan.
#3 - What is your biggest pet peeve when you're on the road?
Ken Burns: People who drive in the left lane, not driving more than the speed limit.
Julie Dunfey: I would say lines at airports.
#4 What one piece of advice would you give a young documentary filmmaker?
Ken Burns: Two pieces — know yourself and work hard.
Julie Dunfey: Know the story you want to tell.
#5 Most important invention of all-time?
Ken Burns: Facetime.
Julie Dunfey: Hmmm you really caught me there, the sewing machine.
#6 Favorite national park?
Ken Burns: Ummm Yellowstone. No wait, I mean Yosemite!
Julie Dunfey: Zion.
#7 Single most influential country singer?
Ken Burns: Hank Williams.
Julie Dunfey: Merle Haggard.
#8 What does America need most right now?
Ken Burns: Good leadership.
Julie Dunfey: More unity.
Bonus Questions
What's your favorite podcast?
Ken Burns: "WTF" (with Marc Maron).
Julie Dunfey: "Pod Save America."
What do you consider the most important event this century?
Ken Burns: 9/11.
Julie Dunfey: 9/11.
