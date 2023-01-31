Seattle startup Picnic Works is changing the way pizzas are made

SEATTLE — If you love pizza, this may be the best-smelling office in Seattle.



"We are Picnic Works with our Seattle-based startup," said Scott Erickson, chief marketing officer for Picnic Works. "And we make robotic pizza assembly equipment for restaurants."



"You have a really hard time finding people to fill these open jobs. And so what we can do is automate part of the boring process, part of the repetitive pizza assembly portion. And then your employees are free to do other things that are of higher value, like serving customers or taking orders or making other types of recipes."



Though the pizza-making procedure is fully automated, it still begins with a human touch.



"There's an interface on the machine that has all of your recipes listed. And the operator can choose what size and what recipe they're going to be making,” Erickson said. "We put in any dough that you want, it can be whatever size, whatever shape, gluten-free, doesn't matter. And it starts to go down the conveyor, it starts putting on the sauce, and then cheese, and then freshly sliced pepperoni, and any other granular ingredients, like sausage or onions, and it comes out the end. And so the operator can then take it and either put it right in the oven or maybe put it in the fridge for later on."

