Meet the Seattle artist who designed a new Pabst Blue Ribbon can

Andrew Martinez is one of 10 artists who won the beer brand's annual art can contest.

SEATTLE — Seattle artist Andrew Martinez’s work is on display around the country, on store shelves, and inside refrigerated beer cases.

"Honestly, I get a real kick out of it,” he said.

Martinez is one of ten artists who won Pabst Blue Ribbon’s annual Art Can Contest. His design was selected out of nearly 7,000 entries to adorn special cans, distributed this fall.

Finding one can be a bit of a treasure hunt.



"It was the ten year anniversary of the contest, so this year they decided to do 10 winners, so it's a mixed pack,” he said. "And it's cool to have my art alongside some of the artists because of the visibility factor I think is awesome."

It all started in the home office where Martinez produces work as a graphic artist. But his interest in creating had existed for as long as he can remember.



"I've literally been drawing before I could write my own name. I have this funny memory of getting in trouble because I was doodling on the walls of my bedroom,” he said. "I've always loved drawing, I studied painting in college, that was my major in college. I love visual art."



Martinez is also a musician, and taught himself graphic design to create his own posters and merch.

He’s also spent years working in the craft brewing industry. When the PBR contest rolled around, all his roads converged.



Martinez submitted several designs, but the selected work was his take on psychedelic art.



"I think the funnest thing has been having people from all over the country just tagging me when they find my can,” he said.

The winning design has already lead to new job opportunities, giving Martinez plenty of reason to raise a can and toast whatever's next.



"Just constantly trying to further my abilities to be able to do bigger projects,” he said. "Do what I want to do, which is just make art for people."