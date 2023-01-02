Meet the local band that is bringing Latin and Mediterranean sounds to the Northwest

What started as a Rumba based musical style, is now a unique mix of sounds from around the world.

SHORELINE, Wash. — The Rumba Kings is a Seattle based band that was formed in 2015, created by bassist/producer Jonny Bacolas and lead guitarist George Stevens. Their sound has many influences from Gipsy Kings, to the inspired instrumental Mediterranean music of Yanni.

“Rumba Kings is a super fun band that is a mix of Latin, Greek Mediterranean, Arabic” said violist Rachel Nesvig. “Makes me feel alive.”

Bacolas and Stevens recruited several studio musicians to begin production on their debut album back in 2015. Now they have more than seven albums under their belt, but the best way to enjoy the sounds of the Rumba Kings is to see one of their live performances, where they add guest musicians, guest vocalists, and even guest dancers. Creating a magical and vibrant show for the spectators.

“This music is for anybody who loves beautiful, passionate music” Bacolas said.

“It'll take you to a moment where you imagine you're on a beach somewhere in the Mediterranean and you're just you relaxing” Stevens said. “And the next thing you know, you can't sit down. You're up dancing. You can't stop moving.”

The Rumba Kings is opening season 9 for “Band in Seattle,” a show that celebrates live performances. The full set will air on KING 5 and KONG, as well on YouTube channel.

Also, The Triple Door always welcomes then, where audiences can appreciate sets for the spring featuring The Arcobaleno String Quartert.

They also have a new single called “Love from Mykonos” now available on many music platforms.