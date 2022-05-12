A Kirkland inventor is in the business of helping your dog do theirs

Now your pet can find relief without even stepping outside.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Get ready for a pet potty revolution.

"I love to solve a problem," said Kirkland realtor Anastasia Miles, who's selling a different kind of luxury structure these days. It's her indoor doggie doo-doo solution, the City Loo.

"It just slides together," Miles said. "It has four screws at the base."

Miles was a woman with a dog and a problem.

"We lived in a high-rise," she explained.

Finding relief wasn’t always easy, especially when nature came calling in the middle of the night and Coco’s rest stop was an elevator ride away.

Miles couldn’t find what she needed so she invented it and had a handyman build it.

"There was really nothing else like this on the market," she said. "I had mine and then everybody would come over and go, 'Oh my gosh that’s amazing. I want one and you should patent it.'"

The City Loo was born.

"We’ve gone through about three or four different models or renditions of it, " Miles said.

It’s basically a litter box for dogs. Cats love it, too. Its floor consists of a removable, odor-resistant tray.

"I just lift it up, pick up the poop or exchange out the grass," Miles demonstrated.

The floor tray can hold real grass, pee pads, or artificial turf.

"I picked out the highest quality artificial grass," Miles said, explaining that the liners and other accessories can be ordered from her City Loo website.

The solid design and classy construction make City Loo a hit with the rich and famous.

"Really well-received with the yachting industry and the boaters," Miles said. "And also people who have jets, that fly with their dogs on jets across the country."