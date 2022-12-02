'Goonies' house in Astoria Oregon sold to anonymous buyer who says he bought it because he's a 'Goonie'

Buyer jokes nobody can visit until they do "the truffle shuffle."

ASTORIA, Ore. — The Astoria, Oregon home showcased in the iconic 1985 movie "The Goonies" has been sold to an anonymous buyer, within days of it hitting the market for $1.65 million. Real estate broker Jordan Miller says the buyer will reveal his identity when the deal is completely closed some time in January of 2023.

Because of the interest in the sale, Miller printed an interview with the buyer, whose responses are in bold lettering.

Why did "The Goonies" have such an influential impact on your life?

After seeing "Goonies" in the summer of ‘85 with my best friend Michael AKA Mikey, my brother, baby sis, and mom, I immediately became a "Goonie." Being a "Goonie" means to me that no matter what walk of life my friends and I came from, we could always stick together. My childhood friendships were, and still are, instrumental to my development and success. Buying this home is one huge step in showing your dreams can become reality with the right friends around you. You don't have to be rich to achieve your dreams, but you do need a strong support group, honesty, and a desire for adventure!

What was your first experience seeing the movie like?

MAGICAL. The imagination of a kid is limitless. After seeing "The Goonies," we immediately began thinking of ourselves as a "crew." The movie showed us that adventure wasn't something to shy away from and you never know what taking a chance might lead to.

What does "The Goonies" mean to you?

Pure adventure and friendship!

When you think about Astoria and "The Goonies" what first comes to mind?

Treasure hunting and reliving my childhood. The aura of Astoria is magical with the almost daily fog that can either turn into pure sunshine or a cozy day at the coast. There is something to be said for the happiness variety can provide.

As the next owner of "The Goonies" house, what are you most excited for?

Duh! To live in the Goondocks! My family is also looking forward to becoming part of the community in Astoria. Whether someone lives right down the street or has travelled from far away, Astoria is a great example of what it can look like when a community comes together.

What will be the first thing you do once you get the keys?

Work with some die-hard "Goonies" to rebuild the contraption that opens the front gate! Haha! Of course, no one gets in unless they do the truffle shuffle!

What is your background that has allowed you to afford such a once in a lifetime opportunity?

Serial entrepreneur with a thirst for new adventures. If there's a closed door, I try to open it. Ideally with my best friends and family at my side.

With all the concerns about Troy's dad buying the house, are you Troy's dad or are you secretly with the bank? Any plans to build a golf course?

NO pen, NO write, NO sign! There’ll be no more signing today or ever again!! Well except at closing.... :)

Why should the fans look forward to you buying the home?

Cause I’m a "Goonie!" Every "Goonie" should know that I view myself as the caretaker and steward of the home. Decades down the road someone else will get to own this dream as their own just as I do. My goal is to preserve and protect this iconic landmark.

Anything else you can think of?

Looking forward to working with the community of Astoria and continuing the amazing "Goonies" legacy. We hope that we can convince the powers at be to make another "Goonies" movie so the next generation can experience what we all got to experience as kids. Our goal is to be the best Walsh’s we can be, for "Goonies" around the world!

Final thoughts…