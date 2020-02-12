Willamette Week's Give Guide helping nonprofits push through the end of the year

Since 2004, the Give Guide has given exposure to Portland-area nonprofits. This year's goal is to raise a total of $5 million.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hope through the uncertainty is what Toni Tringolo is trying to bring to the Portland metro area.

“We are a community that gives a rip,” she said

Tringolo is the executive director of the Willamette Week’s Give!Guide. It includes 174 nonprofits across eight categories.

“It is our chance to have a collection of nonprofits gathered in one area, make it really easy for one-stop year-end giving, and an easy way for nonprofits to get elevated to an audience that they don't normally get to see, so there's a lot of exposure for them,” said Tringolo.

Dec. 1 was “Giving Tuesday,” but that’s not where it stops. By the end of 2020, the goal is to raise a total of $5 million.

“The goal is bigger than it's ever been, and partly that's because 2020 is to blame,” Tringolo said. “Last year, the goal was $4.2 million. We brought in 4.7 and change, so we do feel that 5 million is within reach.”

A new nonprofit on this year’s list is the Sam Day Foundation. Money raised goes toward advancing pediatric cancer research. Lorna Day is the executive director. She is thrilled to be included in the 2020 Give Guide.

“They only choose excellent nonprofits, and so it's a huge honor to be included in that group of nonprofits that they're drawing attention to. So, yeah, kind of a big deal for us,” said Day.

Some other newcomers include organizations providing COVID-19 response, diversity and inclusion work, even wildfire relief.

“We've also added a new designation this year,” said Tringolo. “So you'll be able to see, real quick, which nonprofits are self-identified as being BIPOC-led organizations. That means 50% or more of their leadership that are making the decisions and leading the organization are BIPOC identified.”

Tringolo sees it as a good reminder to follow through on our values and put our money where our heart is.

“This is the best,” she said. “I love … being able to help the community like this.”