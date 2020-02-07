Volcanoes baseball team will host a 4th of July drive-through fireworks show

After the Minor League Baseball season was canceled, the Volcanoes will host an event at the stadium with music, fireworks and a tribute to veterans.

KEIZER, Ore. — There will be no Minor League Baseball (MiLB) this season because of the pandemic, but the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes are keeping the stadium busy in the off-season.

The team will host an event at the stadium in Keizer on the 4th of July, but it won't be a typical fireworks show - people will watch from their cars. CEO Mickey Walker says there will be music, a tribute to veterans and fireworks.

"We are going to have a concession stand that is open," Walker said. "We have to maintain social distancing and all the protocols that have been put in place."

The gates to the stadium will open at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and it's $20 a vehicle to participate in the festivities. There are only a limited number of tickets, and you have to buy them in advance on the Volcanoes website.

"We're going to have a live band playing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., then the tribute will be from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., then the fireworks will be after that," Walker said.