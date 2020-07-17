Together We Thrive: A virtual fundraiser for Oregonians

Join us Saturday night for a virtual fundraiser to support your fellow Oregonians.

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has left thousands of Oregonians unemployed, unable to pay their rent, keep their lights on, or even put food on the table.

That's why Oregon's film, television and live event community is producing a virtual fundraiser called Together We Thrive, and it will air Saturday July 18, from 7 p.m. until at least 8 p.m. on KGW.

You'll be able to watch it live in the video player above or you can join the conversation on our YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Performers appearing on the program include Portugal. The Man, Maiah Wynne, Ron Artis II and many more.

The Oregon nonprofit Together4Oregon initially put the telethon together as something that would benefit production industry workers, said organizer Marc Koller.

“When COVID hit, production in Oregon stopped overnight,” Koller said.“That meant that a whole lot of people in our state suddenly had no way to put food on their table. We have Oregonians who can’t pay their rent, their electric bill or their water bill. And some people were suddenly locked down in potentially abusive homes with nowhere to turn. I felt strongly that something needed to be done.”

Together4Oregon Coming soon! Feed two birds with one stone. Treat yourself and suppo... rt your community by buying some cool swag. Purchasing this merchandise helps a small local screen printing company struggling to make it during these trying times. Thanks Misplaced Screen Printing for a fabulous print job!

But the group soon realized the focus on the entertainment industry was too narrow, and expanded the scope of the project to include workers all over the state.

Together4Oregon chose four Oregon-based non-profits that would split the proceeds equally and cover as many of the urgently needed services as possible:

Sunshine Division , which can provide emergency meals and food boxes

, which can provide emergency meals and food boxes Labor’s Community Services Agency (LSCA), which will handle worker outreach and help families bridge the income gap

(LSCA), which will handle worker outreach and help families bridge the income gap Bradley Angle , dedicated to abuse survivors, which will take care of those affected by domestic violence and living in fragile households

, dedicated to abuse survivors, which will take care of those affected by domestic violence and living in fragile households Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA), which will care for the needs of Indigenous and Latinx communities impacted disproportionately byt the pandemic