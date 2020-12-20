Sunshine Division delivers 2,500 food boxes to Oregon families

The emergency food delivery program has provided more than 4.5 million total meals to about 169,000 households since the beginning of the pandemic in April.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Sunshine Division and Portland Police Bureau (PPB) are helping families in need during the pandemic with donated food boxes.

For the 98th year in a row, members and hundreds of volunteers worked together to deliver 2,500 holiday food boxes to people in the Portland metro area Saturday. The groups have distributed a total of 15,000 boxes during November and December.

The Sunshine Division said its emergency food delivery program has now provided more than 4.5 million total meals to about 169,000 households, since the beginning of the pandemic in April.

“This community engagement effort is more significant than ever this year, and we remain committed and proud to support our community members in need," PPB chief Chuck Lovell said. "Though it is deeply concerning to see so many of our community members hit hard financially by the pandemic, we are grateful for this unique partnership to provide emergency food relief.”

On Saturday, volunteers received at least four 30-pound boxes filled with fresh produce and canned items alongside four 15-pound reusable grocery bags filled with a turkey breast and side dishes for a large holiday meal. Volunteers then delivered boxes directly to families' homes, contact free.