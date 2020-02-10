Kid vendors to be showcased through 'The Ultimate Lemonade Stand' in Portland

Seventeen kid vendors will sell clothes, food and beauty products during The Ultimate Lemonade Stand Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Kenton Hotel in Portland.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Danielle Prichett and Dorcie Johnson organized an event for kids to shine and showcase their side businesses.

Prichett said she got the idea after talking to a friend’s daughter who started selling cookies.

“There are so many little kids that I know that have all these amazing budding businesses and nobody is promoting them. And the typical vendor fairs are too expensive for them to get in, or they're just not ready to be a part of that yet,” said Prichett.

Seventeen kid vendors will sell clothes, food, beauty products and more at The Ultimate Lemonade Stand Sunday, Oct. 4, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kenton Hotel in Portland.

Johnson said they partnered with the Kenton, a Black-owned hotel in Portland, on purpose.

“About between 80% to 90% of the kid vendors are also people of color. And we're so excited about that,” said Johnson.

The vendors must be under 18 years old to participate.

“It's a good opportunity for kids to share what they have, like share their talents,” said Camryn Green, one of the vendors who is selling beauty products and charms.

Another vendor, Olivia Livingstone, said she’s selling press-on nails because she wants to be in the beauty industry one day.

“It's a good opportunity for kids to learn how to lead a business, basically, and you will be supporting them,” said Livingstone.