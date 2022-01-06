Canby team creates sticker to raise money for families of Uvalde shooting victims

The girls softball team was compelled to pitch in after learning several of the victims in Texas were also softball players.

Example video title will go here for this video

CANBY, Ore. — Young softball players all over the country are donning the names of some of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting. That's thanks to the players and coach of the Rebels, a 12 and under softball team in Canby.

After learning four of the students killed in Uvalde, Texas were softball players, the team wanted to show their support.

"We all felt really bad for those families and we wanted to do something to help — even if it's just a little thing, it can go a long way," said 11-year-old Maddy Marsh.

The team created stickers with the message "Play for Uvalde." The first names of the four softball players killed in Uvalde are also included.

The team started sending out word to other softball leagues around the country that the stickers were on sale. They're charging $4 a piece or $40 for an entire team.

"Our first goal was $1,000 and to get 25 teams to support the cause. We raised that in the first six hours," said coach James Heckathorn.

As of June 1, they had far surpassed that goal, raising $6,000 from 100 teams in 20 states.

Canby Signs and Graphics is chipping in to print the stickers for free.

Coach Heckathorn and the softball families are covering the costs of shipping supplies.