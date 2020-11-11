95-year-old golfer ready to retire his clubs

Al Roth has played The Children's Course with two friends for many years.

GLADSTONE, Ore. — On the first Monday in November, three friends took to the links for a round of golf. They were Al Roth, 95, Harry Simmons and Jerry Hildebran, the youngsters of the group at 94 years old.

For about the last three years they've played The Children's Course in Gladstone most every day, weather-permitting.



“Every time we go out we're trying to do better," Simmons said.

It may have been the last round Roth will play with his friends. His leg and one shoulder give him trouble these days. He has to use a cart to get around the course.

“I've had so many people tell me don’t stop, so I might go out once in a while if these guys will put up with me," said Roth.

They might not swing as freely as they once did but they're always willing to give it a go and there are some amazing memories.

About 15 years ago, Roth carded a hole in one on the third hole at The Children’s Course.

“The ball went in the hole and only God and myself know," Roth jokes with his golf partners. “It's a good story to share with these guys that maybe it's possible.”



All three encourage people, regardless of their age, get out and play.

As Roth says, “Get out, get some fresh air and have a load of fun.”