Whether you want to watch a concert, a play, a basketball game or a croquet match, there are a lot of ways to have fun this weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore — It's summertime in Portland, and usually that means music festivals, basketball games and fresh fruit at local farms. Of course, with a global pandemic, this summer looks a lot different.

But here's some good news: most of your favorite Portland summer activities are still happening, just in a different way. You can cheer on the Blazers from home, pick fruit with a mask on, and watch a live stream to pretend you're at a music festival having a great time like it's 2019.

So here are 8 things to do around Portland this weekend:

Go to Pickathon - at home

Pickathon is going virtual this year. The annual music festival was supposed to take place at Pendarvis Farms this weekend, but it was canceled because of the pandemic. So instead, you can watch high-quality live streams of previous years (if you've ever been to Pickathon in-person, you may have noticed the camera crews - they're serious about capturing great footage!). They're also raising money for MusiCares to help people in the music industry who had to cancel their concerts because of COVID-19. The goal is to raise $60,000 this weekend.

When: Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 2 - concerts are from 4-7 p.m. each night

Root for the Trail Blazers!

NBA is finally back! Dame, C.J, Nurk (!!) and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers are back in action. You can't go to Orlando and cheer them on in-person, but you can watch from home and have a great time.

When: Friday at 1 p.m. Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Blazers vs. Boston Celtics

Where: At home!

Go to a drive-in movie on the coast!

The Bijou Theatre, Lincoln City Cultural Center and the City of Lincoln City are teaming up for a series called 'Drive-In Saturday!' Every Saturday night in August, you can drive up and watch a classic movie. If you'd rather stay home and watch on your couch, you can rent virtual cinemas for $12 online.

When: Saturday nights through August:

Aug. 1 - Jaws

Aug. 8 - Back to the Future

Aug. 15 - PSYCHO

Aug. 22 - The Goonies

Aug. 29 - American Graffiti

Where: Lincoln City Cultural Center - 540 NE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR

Tickets: $20 a car and it includes a large bag of buttery Bijou Theatre popcorn

Check out Fleet Week, online

Portland’s annual Fleet Week is here, but like every other major event it looks much different this year. While you can't view the ships in person, you can watch a cruise from Astoria to Portland, the christening of the USS Oregon submarine, concerts from the Navy band and more, all online. The festivities are happening virtually through Sunday.

When: Through Sunday, August 2

Watch a play and learn about racism

Portland author Jelani Memory wrote a book called A Kids Book About Racism that focuses on the experience many people of color face, including children. Now the book is being adapted into an online play, A Kids Play About Racism. Featuring an all-Black cast, the goal is for everyone to talk about ending racism.

When: August 1 and 2

Where: Streamed for free online

Embrace the 90s at the Barbie truck tour

Did you love Barbies back in the 90s? Maybe you still do today? The Barbie Pop-Up Truck is on tour, and it's stopping at Bridgeport Village this Saturday. The truck will sell exclusive 90s-themed apparel and accessories like embroidered denim jackets, caps, T-shirts, iridescent vinyl "boombox" tote bags, iridescent vinyl fanny packs, "cassette tape" wallets and more.

Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

When: Saturday, August 1, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Bridgeport Village, 7455 SW Bridgeport Rd, Tigard

Watch a croquet competition

The 2020 Mondo Croquet World Championships are this Sunday. Mondo Croquet is, as you might imagine, croquet but bigger - with bowling balls and sledge hammers. Bring a chair and a mask, and keep your social distance while you watch the games.

When: August 2 from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Westmoreland Park Sports Fields, 2216 SE Lambert St.

Pick your own peaches on Sauvie Island

Did you know Sauvie Island is one of the largest river islands in the entire United States? And that you can head here and pick your own peaches? KGW's Rod Hill visited the island for Rod on the Road, and stopped by Douglas Farm to do some peach picking. Reservations are required, as are masks and social distancing.

When: Tuesday - Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Douglas Farm, 15330 NW Sauvie Island Rd. Portland