New film shines light on Seattle's Black Panther Party

"Seattle Black Panthers Fight for Justice and Freedom" tells the little-known story about one of the first Black Panther chapters in the U.S. #k5evening

The first chapter of the Black Panther Party outside of California was in Washington state, and the film tells the untold story of the brothers who were among the first in the movement.

Elmer Dixon was one of them and he regrets that more people do not know the truth about the Black Panther Party.

"There are so many misrepresentations about who and what the black panther party was and what we stood for. We are portrayed as angry militants," Dixon explained. "And our whole struggle was inspired by love... Love of our community, love of people, not by hate and anger."

The filmmaker behind the documentary, Rick DuPree, says he's been inspired by the Panthers and the reality that many of them didn't think they would live past 25.

"Hearing the stories of these young women and men. They were teenagers who said I'm going to put my life on the line to help oppressed people," DuPree shared. "And it wasn't just oppressed black people, but it was all oppressed people."

