Beaverton concert series offers free live music for youth

The concert series runs Aug. 16, 18, 23 and 24 at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts.

BEAVERTON, Ore — A Portland-based non-profit is offering up a free concert series in Beaverton for kids, teens and families. It's called Soundwaves, a youth concert series put on by Music Workshop.

The program brings kids ages 8 and up to the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton for eight interactive performances with professional musicians.

Concerts will be on Aug. 16, 18, 23 and 24. Performers include Thomas Lauderdale and China Forbes of Pink Martini, DJ Prashant, Thunderstorm Artis, and the Portland Cello Project.

Youth and families will be treated to live performances from a variety of genres and cultures. Each artist will tell their stories, and audience members will have the chance to engage with them.

The concerts are free and open to the public, but reservations are required.

For tickets and more information, visit TheReser.org.



