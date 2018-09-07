The war on cellulite rages on. We are getting tips from the Pros at Pearl MedSpa on how to get smooth skin for the summer and lose the lumps and bumps!

Cellulite is extremely common even in fit people. An estimated 100 million women in the USA between the ages of 20-54 voice concern about cellulite. It is usually caused by fibrous bands underneath the skin that compress fat.

We are going to see the latest technology Z-Wave. It uses sound waves to reduce cellulite and improves the overall appearance and structure of the skin. The Z-Wave treatment also assists with cell rejuvenation and can improve circulation.

We'll also chat about lifestyle changes we can make and things to do at home to improve the appearance of cellulite.

