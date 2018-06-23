Most children see their fathers as superheroes, but to Nick Kupper's kids, he is a warrior.

The 33-year-old was chosen to be a competitor on season 10 of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior." He will be featured in the Philadelphia City Qualifiers airing at 9 p.m. Monday, June 25.

Salem is home to Kupper, his wife, Crystal, and four children, even though they haven't lived here since 2013.

Kupper is a Master Sergeant in the Air Force, and they have been stationed in New Jersey since 2016.

Being a fan of American Ninja Warrior for more than a decade, Kupper eventually got his whole family watching the show, which turned into a family tradition.

"At first it was just something I enjoyed watching, I never thought I would do it," he said.

When his children got older, they asked Kupper if he would ever apply for the show. They were stationed in England at the time.

He promised his kids that if they ever moved near a "ninja gym" when they moved back to the states, he would apply.

"Sure enough, we live about 10 minutes away from the first ninja gym ever opened in the country," Kupper said.

From left to right Crystal Kupper, 33, Jack, 10, Avinly, 5, Jude, 7, Guyana, 7, and Nickolas Kupper, 33. (Photo: Rebekah Yeretzian Photography)

After getting stationed in New Jersey, he began training, which significantly increased after he found out he was going to be on the show in April.

Kupper only had 25 days to prepare for the show.

Since obstacles change each season, and they don't duplicate often, it typically involved general grip and endurance training, Kupper said.

Training to be on "American Ninja Warrior" is a time commitment. Throughout the process, he estimates spending a total of 240 hours training.

Kupper even built a small ninja course in his basement.

The show is broken down into three categories: City Qualifiers, City Finals and the National Finals. The first twelve weeks of a season consist of the City Qualifiers and Finals. Then, the National Finals take place in Las Vegas.

Kupper competed in the Philadelphia City Qualifier on May 11. He said that as long as you make it into the Top 30, you advance to the city finals.

The City Qualifier consisted of six obstacles. To make sure his kids were able to watch, Kupper was one of the earlier competitors. He said that made him nervous given that he did not get to see many people compete before him.

But, once he was on the course and heard "go," he said it was just him and the obstacle.

"I had seen the show on TV for well over a decade at this point, so to show up and actually see the lights and cameras and the obstacles in person," he said. "It was surreal."

Kupper's family will also be featured in a package on the show. He said that his family has really gotten into the experience with him.

"I still get the chance to pretend I am a superhero to them,” he said.

If you want to see if Kupper makes it to the City Finals, tune into KGW at 9 p.m. Monday, June 25.

There will also be a viewing party at New Hope Foursquare Church, 4963 Swegle Road NE, from 8 to 11 p.m.

Abby Luschei is the entertainment reporter for the Statesman Journal; she can be reached at aluschei@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6747. Follow her on Twitter @abbyluschei or facebook.com/luscheiabby.

