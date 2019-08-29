PORTLAND, Ore. — Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches can only be eaten so many times in a row, before you or the kids revolt. Bagged lunches can become more difficult to put together as the school year gets further along, or the weather changes and you don't venture very far from the office to grab food.

Basics Market on N.E. Sandy and 50th, will be expanding soon to Tualatin and Portland's Pearl District. It's a grocery store, fresh meat and seafood counter and coffee bar. But Basics also offers free cooking and nutrition classes every week in their large kitchen space.

Inside the store are at least seven "meal-planning stations", where a free recipe card can be taken by a customer and all the ingredients that don't need refrigeration are grouped together in one spot.

Basics helped us with some inspiration to make your or your child's bagged lunch, more exciting.

Nina Mehlhaf

1) Bento-style lunch boxes help keep food separated, particularly for kids who are picky about things touching each other. They also make food look more appetizing and presented cleaner.

2) Mason jar meals are becoming really popular, and that's because they're so easy to assemble and carry. You can do the same thing in a plastic container as well for the kids. Basics Market says the best way to do it is put the salad dressing on the bottom, followed by layers of bulkier veggies and toppings that won't soak up the dressing and get soggy, then finally top it off with any proteins and greens so they stay dry. Bring a larger bowl to work or school with you so you can shake the jar to mix and dump it into the bowl to eat easier. Basics has recipes for their Vegan Power Bowl and a Three Bean Citrus Salad with Chicken that are good for kids or adults. You can build your own mason jar meal with any veggies, beans, protein or greens you have on hand. It also works great for granola, yogurt and fruit, or oatmeal combinations.

3) Turkey or chicken salad is so adaptable and great for the whole family. Basics makes their popular Tualatin Turkey Salad with fresh herbs and Dijon mustard. You can use it in pita pockets for kids, inside lettuce wraps or as a salad with greens. Make a large batch to last the whole week.

4) Put it on a skewer and the kids will love it! Skewers are easy to assemble, and kids love to help make them. If kids help put them together, they're more apt to eat them experts say. Throw some roasted turkey or chicken cubes, veggies and cheese on some. Make others with cut fruit.

5) Small bites and finger foods: Kids and adults love portable, easy to eat foods. When you're stuck at your desk at work and need to eat with one hand while answering the phone or email, there are tons of ideas out there. Basics Market cooked up these mini frittatas that you can make in muffin tins and freeze ahead of time, taking out some through the week to defrost in the fridge. People like to eat them hot or cold. Mini muffins are great for kids too. They can help you bake them and will last a whole week for both work or school. And hard boiled eggs are easy to make in large batches and you can sprinkle flavored salt or bacon bits on at work.

6) Wraps and rolls: Grab a package of rice paper wrappers and get the kids to help roll up veggies, shrimp, chicken, noodles...anything you have on hand and let them dip it in a variety of sauces. These are great for the office too. Homemade sushi isn't as hard as it looks either Basics Market says. Some schools don't allow kids to have any nut-based products for allergy sensitivity. Basics says sunflower seed butter is a great alternative to peanut sauce for their Vietnamese-Style Summer rolls.

7) Meatballs are great way to get protein and veggies into your lunch in a very portable way. You can make a large batch, freeze them as use as you need. Basics Market made a batch of pork with sweet potatoes and another one with beef. They also have a Mediterranean-Style Lamb Meatball recipe. A dipping sauce, or ketchup for the kids is a great side.