Rod on the Road: Sauvie Island

Fresh peaches, family farms and beautiful scenery made Sauvie Island one of Rod Hill's favorite visits yet.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Rod On The Road visits Sauvie Island and enjoys a day in the country, just a few miles outside of Portland.  The island is the largest along the Columbia River and at more than 13 miles long is one of the largest river islands in the country!

My day began on a paddle board on the water of the Multnomah Channel. Many people enjoy the waters, including the seemingly always busy beaches along the Columbia when the summer season arrives. Driving the island takes one past a handful of farms that attract locals to pick their own fresh produce.

Sauvie Island is a beautiful country retreat and my day was filled with fun!

Wetlands / Marsh at Sauvie Island, Oregon. Daytime reflections on a pond.
Sauvie Island Bridge crosses the Multnomah Channel near Portland, Oregon. In the soft background is snow capped mountain, Mt. St. Helens. Sauvie Island is about 10 miles from Portland city center. The island has the Columbia River to the east, the Multnomah Channel to the west, and the Willamette River on the south. This is the only bridge to the island and comes off US 30. This island is a very popular tourist destination and has historic significance.
Three trees highlighted by the morning sun as it rises over Sauvie Island Oregon.