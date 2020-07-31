Rod on the Road: Sauvie Island

Fresh peaches, family farms and beautiful scenery made Sauvie Island one of Rod Hill's favorite visits yet.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Rod On The Road visits Sauvie Island and enjoys a day in the country, just a few miles outside of Portland. The island is the largest along the Columbia River and at more than 13 miles long is one of the largest river islands in the country!

My day began on a paddle board on the water of the Multnomah Channel. Many people enjoy the waters, including the seemingly always busy beaches along the Columbia when the summer season arrives. Driving the island takes one past a handful of farms that attract locals to pick their own fresh produce.