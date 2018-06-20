School's out for the summer and parents are looking for things to do with the kids. A trip to the movie theater provides hours of entertainment, is air-conditioned, and, at Regal Cinemas this summer, won't break the bank.
The family-favorite Summer Movie Express program is back for 2018, showing G and PG-rated movies at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday through August 8 at participating locations. A portion of the proceeds benefit charity.
Some of the movies featured this year include:
Iron Giant
Curious George
Despicable Me
Ice Age: Collision Course
Storks
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Despicable Me 2
How to Train Your Dragon 2
The LEGO Movie
Alvin and the Chipmunks
Sing
The Peanuts Movie
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Ferdinand
The Secret Life of Pets
Alvin & The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
You can see the full list of locations and movies here.