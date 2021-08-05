Providence Bridge Pedal returns after hiatus in 2020

In the past 25 years, more than 300,000 people have participated in the bridge pedal.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A familiar event that brings thousands of cyclists to the downtown bridges will return to Portland on Sunday, Aug. 8. The Providence Bridge Pedal is back this year after going on hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In the past 25 years, more than 300,000 people have participated in the bridge pedal. Organizer Rick Bauman said it's a great way to celebrate the city.

"The bridges, the views you get up there, and this time I think it's a return to normalcy," Bauman said.

Bauman said the bridges will be closed down in a staggered schedule starting Sunday morning. People of all ages can participate in the event and you don't have to be on a bike. There are long rides equaling 26 miles, a 13-mile ride over the downtown bridges and a 3-mile kid-friendly route. There's also a 5-mile walk.

"We will stretch from the Sellwood Bridge, down to the south end of town, up through the Fremont Bridge," Bauman said. "So eight bridges will be involved this year."

The proceeds from the bridge pedal also go toward a special cause. DJ works with a Providence Health & Services program called Better Outcomes Through Bridges. She said when patients are in the hospital with issues related to drugs, she offers a chance for change.

"When I found out the bridge pedal was donating money to Providence and it's coming to our program, that's huge." DJ said.

DJ can identify with their struggles. She spent years as an addict on the streets and years in prison and knows the importance of the bridge ride continuing to create better outcomes.

"It would just expand our program even more, Providence is doing amazing things out there," DJ said. "They're really connecting with the community. That's why I am so proud to be able to work for them, they gave me a chance.