We are getting a preview of the Oregon Croquet Classic, which will be on Saturday, July 21, at Stoller Family Estate from 12 - 4 p.m.

The summer party is this weekend and will have local experts teach people pointers on bocce and croquet.

The event will also have a gourmet BBQ lunch, live music and wine tastings. This is a Classic Wines Auction event so a part of the proceeds benefit charities.

