Teen musicians plan concert to benefit Ukrainian children

A group of teen musicians are planning a benefit concert for Ukrainian children. The proceeds will go towards the United Nations Children's Fund.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of young Portland musicians are planning a benefit concert to help Ukrainian children. It's called the "Stand With Ukraine Benefit Concert" and it's going to be held at Portland State University on April 17th at 2:30pm in Lincoln Hall room 75.

The kids are from a group called the Portland Youth Philharmonic and they said they've been watching the coverage of the war in Ukraine and want to take action. The concert is free, but the students would like people to give a donation.

The money will go straight to the United Nations Children's Fund, which provides everything from food to shelter for Ukrainian children. Violin player Derek Choi said this cause is particularly close to his heart.

"I'm really excited to honor Ukraine and the struggles they've been through," Choi said. "I'm also really excited to go back to the normal world where we can share music with each other."

The teenagers will start the concert with the Ukrainian National Anthem and end with Amazing Grace. Claire Youn will also be playing her violin during the concert, she was one of the people who came up with the idea.

"I want to help all the people in Ukraine, especially the children there," Youn said. "I also want to support my fellow musicians as well and give them a chance to perform."

Violinist Katie Liu said they just wanted to use their talents to help people.

"I feel like I'm seeing through the eyes of the people suffering so much, we really need to try our best to support and help and be generous to them."