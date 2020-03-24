PORTLAND, Ore. — The Waterfront Blues Festival, an annual summer tradition that draws thousands to Portland, has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers made the announcement Tuesday. This year’s festival was scheduled for July 2-5.

“The safety of the community is our absolute priority. With attendees flying in from nearly all 50 states and over a dozen countries, the responsible decision is to cancel the event,” read a statement from organizers.

All passes purchased for this year’s festival will be honored for the 2021 festival, which is scheduled for July 2-5 of that year. Ticketholders with questions can contact Ticket Tomato at 1-800-820-9884.

There are 209 known cases of the coronavirus in Oregon, including eight people who have died. Gov. Kate Brown on Monday issued a stay-home order that’s in effect indefinitely as the state tries to limit the spread of COVID-19.

