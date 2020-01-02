PORTLAND, Ore. — On Sunday, millions of people will gather around their TVs to watch a bunch of hairy animals duke it out on the gridiron. That's right, it's Puppy Bowl time. This year, Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XVI will feature a very cute pup from Portland named ‘Dracula.’

“I actually don't follow football,” admitted Dracula’s owner, Stacy Westbrook. “The Puppy Bowl is right up my alley, I like puppies all day long.”

Dracula was one of 96 puppies selected from across the country to appear on Animal Planet's 16th annual Puppy Bowl.

“They work with shelters around the country to bring in puppies that are adoptable and have them pretend to play football,” explained Westbrook, who adopted Dracula in August. “She was an immediate fit so we feel pretty lucky.”

Westbrook adopted Dracula through local agency, One Tail at a Time, which had just submitted Dracula for Puppy Bowl consideration.

“We knew when she was adopted that this was a possibility,” said Wesbtrook. “You never think you'll sign a Puppy Bowl clause when you adopt a dog.”

They flew to New York in October to tape the battle of cuteness. Dracula was on 'Team Ruff' and played against 'Team Fluff.'

“It was a weird, crazy experience,” laughed Westbrook, who hoped the game would send an important message to those who watch it.

“That there are a lot of dogs that are adoptable that need homes and you can go and get one at your local shelter anytime,” said Westbrook.

The Puppy Bowl will air at Noon, Sunday on Animal Planet. Victoria bar in North Portland will hold a tailgate party before the Puppy Bowl. Dracula will be there to offer kisses and autographs.

