PBOT creates new 'Event Parking District' to cut down on congestion in the Lloyd District and Rose Quarter during large events

PBOT said there's more than 90 large events in the area throughout the year, and they hope to cut down on congestion and pollution.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In an effort to cut down on traffic and congestion in the Lloyd District and Rose Quarter during large events, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) has created an "Event Parking District" around the area. It would be active when people park on metered streets during events with more than 10,000 people.

Dylan Riveria with PBOT said there are about 90 large events each year in the area. He said people often end up parking in nearby neighborhoods, causing a lack of parking spots, congestion and pollution from stalled cars.

"Ninety percent of the parking spaces are taken up during events," Riveria said. "This events district will help manage that demand and make sure there's parking available for people who live and work in that district."

Clint Moran lives in the Lloyd District and experiences the congestion firsthand.

"It creates a situation where you can't park in your own neighborhood or area," Moran said. "The Lloyd Center has a huge parking area, it's a shame most of it goes unused."

During these large events, PBOT will charge $3 an hour for metered parking within the district. The parking is currently $1 an hour.

"I think it sounds like a really good idea," resident Margie Raber told KGW. "With the weather getting nicer, there's going to be all kinds of thing going on — it will be really convenient and handy for everyone."