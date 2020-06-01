PORTLAND, Ore. — Laika Studios won a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature on Sunday for Missing Link.

Missing Link, the fifth feature film for the studio, was the winner among an impressive group of nominees that included Frozen II, Toy Story 4, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and The Lion King.

This was the first Golden Globe for Laika Studios, which is based in Hillsboro, about 15 miles from Portland. Their film had been nominated in the past, most recently for Kubo and the Two Strings in 2016.

Missing Link is a stop-motion animated film about a Sasquatch who receives help from an English explorer as he travels to the Himalayas to meet his Yeti cousins. It was released in April 2019 and earned $16.6 million at the domestic box office.

The film features the voices of Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, David Walliams, Stephen Fry, Matt Lucas, Timothy Olyphant, Amrita Acharia, Ching Valdes-Aran, Emma Thompson, and Zach Galifianakis.

