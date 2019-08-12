PORTLAND, Ore. — Did you see the viral ad? The exercise equipment company Peloton, known for their stationary bikes, released an ad in November that shows a woman who is gifted a Peloton bike from her husband and documents her experience with the bike over the course of a year.

Here it is:

The ad has received harsh criticism on social media. People are sounding off on their confusion over the content, structure and personalities depicted in the ad.

Well, Portland’s Aviation Gin decided to capitalize on all the hype with an ad of their own.

On Friday night, the company released an ad that is a continuation of the story, if you will.

In it, a familiar face: the Peloton girl. The actress from the Peloton ad, Monica Ruiz, is cozied up to the bar with girlfriends. They are shown raising a glass to “new beginnings”.

Ryan Reynolds, who is the owner of the spirits company, tweeted the ad out and said, “Exercise bike not included. #AviationGin”. That video has nearly 8 million views.

Ruiz told Deadline, "...to say I was shocked and overwhelmed by the attention this week (especially the negative) is an understatement.

“When Ryan and his production team called about Aviation Gin, they helped me find some humor in the situation. I am grateful to both Peloton and now Aviation Gin for the work and giving me the opportunity to do what I love to do.”

