See the first trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, filmed in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jiminy Cricket, this looks nothing like Disney!

Netflix issued the first trailer Monday for Guillermo del Toro’s forthcoming interpretation of “Pinocchio,” a stop-motion film made in Portland during the pandemic. And the studio set a release date of December 2022.

The teaser trailer suggests a marked departure from Disney’s song-and-dance classic. This one promises “a story you may think you know, but you don’t.” The trailer is introduced by “Sebastian J. Cricket,” an anatomically detailed insect who says he “actually lived in the heart of the wooden boy.”

Oscar-winner del Toro had been musing about making his own version of Pinocchio for many years. Work finally got underway in 2019, with the animation studio ShadowMachine filming the movie at a studio in Northwest Portland. Veteran Portland animator Mark Gustafson directed the film with del Toro, whose most recent film is Oscar contender “Nightmare Alley.”

