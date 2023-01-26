Penn & Teller coming to Portland's Keller Auditorium this weekend

The comedic and magical duo have been performing together for almost 50 years and have been headliners in Las Vegas since 1993.

PORTLAND, Ore. — They met in 1975. Penn was a street performer and juggler, and Teller was a silent magician. At first they performed as separate acts on the same ticket, but before long they realized they would work better as a duo than solo.

If you don't know who they are, Teller is the short and silent one and Penn is the tall and talkative one. Together, their show works.

"We are more successful than we expected to be," Penn Jillette told KGW's Devon Haskins over Zoom. "We expected to be playing for two-to-three hundred people. We knew that what we were doing was eccentric, and we ended up being off that by about an order of magnitude. We play for two-or-three thousand instead of two-or-three hundred."

For nearly 50 years, Penn and Teller have been performing magic around the world. Their latest show brings them to the Keller Auditorium in Portland. But if you've seen their show before, Jillette says this one will be different.

"Very different than the last time we played Portland because we've done a lot of stuff since then and we'll be doing tricks that nobody can figure out and blowing minds, and we'd like to think some funny stuff too," Jillette said.

The team has won several awards with the multiple TV shows they've produced, and headlined a Las Vegas show for the last 30 years. Since 2001, they've been performing at the Rio Hotel and Casino.

"Most comedy teams perform like this while the audience listens in," Jillette said, holding his hands hands facing each other. "Teller and I never talk to each other, it's always like this towards the audience. The way we write is we write a one-man show with two people."

For 11 seasons, Penn & Teller have served as the judges of their own show on the CW called "Fool Us," where magicians try to fool the pair and either get a trophy or get an encrypted explanation saying how the trick was done.

Jillette recalls one season where he says five women outperformed the others, which is something he wholeheartedly welcomes.

"Over the 11 seasons, 12% of the people have fooled us. Of those five women, five of them fooled us," he said. "It was 100%, because there was a different way of thinking, and it's beautiful and there's nothing I want more than to be phased out by people that think different than me."

Like almost every magician, Jillette performs with his hands, and if you've ever seen him do close up magic, you may have noticed his fingernail is always painted. He said that dates back to when he was 17.

"It's for my mom," he said. "When I was in high school and a hippy, my mom said if you're going to be juggling and doing magic, people look at your hands and make them nice. In order to mock her, I took her nail polish and put it on and said, 'you mean like this?'"

He said as he got more successful, it became a way to say hi to her silently by rubbing his thumb on the nail of that finger when he would appear on a talk show. Now he wears it to honor her.

Penn & Teller aren't your average magicians. Over the years, they have perfected their act and will always lead you to believe that they are going to show you how they do a trick, only to come right back and hit you with one last trick.

"It's very, very difficult to be as transparent as we pretend to be. We aren't transparent, we pretend to be because there's no better feeling than being fooled," Jillette said.