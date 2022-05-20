Oregon International Air Show in Hillsboro features a historic first

The Oregon International Air Show kicks off this weekend and for the first time all of the pilots are women.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Oregon International Air Show in Hillsboro kicked off Friday with a historic first — the air show features all female pilots.

Throughout the weekend, people will see all sorts of high-flying aerobatics, like loops, rolls and hammerheads. Organizers hope the show will inspire more young girls to get into flying.

Anna Serbinenko has been flying in air shows for the last decade.

"It feels very special to be part of it, I feel honored and proud to be part of an all female air show," Serbinenko said. "Aviation is traditionally a very male dominated profession."

The announcers, support personnel, air boss that controls the airspace and all of the pilots are women.

Serbinenko is from Ukraine, and now lives in Canada. She said this show means a lot to her.

"My family is still in Ukraine, I just had my grandmother evacuated a couple of weeks ago from Ukraine," Serbinenko said. "It's very much near and dear to my heart, and I'm dedicating my air show season this year to Ukraine and supporting Ukrainians."

There's even a special theme for the air show this year: "She flies with her own wings."

Not only does Serbinenko fly in air shows, she's also a flight instructor in British Columbia.

"I can say that I love flying, but I think it's really the spectators that are the most important part for me," Serbinenko said. "This is where we can make the difference and meet people and hopefully reach their lives."