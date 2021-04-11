Oregon Beer Showdown: 64 breweries square off for top honors

Vote for your favorite alemakers in a 64-brewery bracket. KGW and the Portland Business Journal will reveal bracket results each week when the winners are tallied.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The seventh annual Oregon Beer Showdown has arrived, and it promises to knock the hops off the state's beer-loving community.

This year's Showdown, presented by KGW and the Portland Business Journal, features a 64-brewery bracket in which fans can vote for their favorite ale makers, in round-by-round fashion, leading up to The Bitter End (which is what we're calling the finals).

Ecliptic Brewing is looking for its third Showdown win in a row — it knocked off pFriem in last year's finals — and fourth overall. In winning last year, it knocked off Breakside in the semifinals by just three votes.

Buoy won the vote in 2016 and 2018 while Hop Valley captured the first Showdown. The bracket wasn't held in 2015.

Voters can only fill out one bracket each: Repeats will be tossed aside (meaning the percentages listed once a bracket is filled out may vary at the end of the round). More voting rules can be found here.

You can also view the full bracket here.

The first round this year ends at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 14. Subsequent rounds will take place over the next six weeks. You can cast your vote by clicking on the survey above.