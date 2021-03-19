Horror during a pandemic? Green Inferno, new horror comics anthology that takes on terrestrial horror

PORTLAND, Ore. — Comics and horror fans alike have reasons to come together with the upcoming horror anthology titled Green Inferno: The World Celebrates Your Demise. It's 200 pages of "terrestrial" horror.



But editor Matt Blairstone wants to assure future readers that these stories are incredibly diverse and aren't just man vs. nature. Blairstone brought together a group of writers and creatives from across the world to make this project happen.



You can view the Kickstarter here and I suggest that you do. There are incredibly talented people working on this really cool project. The Kickstarter lays out just where the money you are giving is going and that's largely to pay artists and writers fairly. So far it has reached a little over 50% of its goal.