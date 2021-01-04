Does episode 2 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier confirm Young Avengers?

Maybe. I'm pretty sure we're only missing two youngsters now.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Episode two of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" (TFATWS) was fraught with racial tension, secrets, annoying white men and perhaps more evidence that we are getting a Young Avengers show or movie.

We met two of the most important characters to date in the latest episode: Black Captain America, Isaiah Bradley, and presumably his grandson Eli Bradley, who will go on to become Patriot in the Young Avengers.

There has been nothing that confirms that we, as Marvel fans, are getting any kind of Young Avengers content but it's hard to ignore the signs so far:

Billy Kaplan (Maximoff) AKA Wiccan

Tommy Shepherd (Maximoff) AKA Speed

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop AKA Hawkeye

Cassie Lang (Ant-Man's daughter) AKA Stature

Elijah Richardson as Eli Bradley AKA Patriot

So we're only missing Iron Lad and Hulkling. I will not be convinced that we will not be getting some Young Avengers content. If I let myself hope, as the Wanda Maximoff fan that I am, it will tie into finding Wanda near the mountain where she relegated herself at the end of "WandaVision".



We'll see. We all know that anything is possible with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.