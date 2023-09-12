Get in Formation: What you need to know before Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour stop in Seattle

From where to park to what to wear, here's a complete guide to the Renaissance Tour at Lumen Field.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Beyoncé brings her Renaissance Tour to the Emerald City on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Seattle Beyhive members will see her perform 40 songs featuring all the tracks on the singer's seventh studio album "Renaissance" and a selection of her other iconic hits like "Crazy in Love" and "Love on Top."

The concert will be held at Lumen Field and is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Concertgoers should get in "Formation" on time as the Renaissance Tour features no openers.

Can I still get tickets?

There are still tickets available for the Sept. 14 show at Lumen Field. On Ticketmaster, tickets currently range from just over $200 for seats in Section 300 to over $2,000 for tickets on the floor.

Parking and transportation

Parking at Lumen Field will be limited, so those who are driving with pre-purchased parking passes are urged to get there early. All parking passes are sold out. Both the Lumen Field Parking Garage and the North Parking Lot open at 6 a.m. and will stay open two hours after the event ends.

Concertgoers are also urged to take public transportation. To find the nearest Sound Transit light rail station, click here.

What should I wear?

All silver everything! This was a request given by Queen Bey herself.

Beyoncé gave this specific dress code request for her September shows to celebrate her birthday month and get everyone in the "Virgo's Groove."

"We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Merchandise

Early access to tour merch will start at noon on Thursday. A merch truck will be open at the northwest entrance of the stadium. After that, merchandise will be sold inside the stadium for the duration of the show.

What can I bring?

Fans can bring clear bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or small clutch bags that do not have a handle or strap. There will also be lockers located at the north and south entrances of the stadium for bag storage.

Concertgoers can bring cellphones and small cameras, but cameras with removable lenses are prohibited.

Important: Mute challenge

There is an interactive element at every show on the Renaissance Tour. It's called the mute challenge.

The mute challenge occurs during Beyoncé’s performance of “Energy.” When Beyoncé says the line "Look around, everybody on mute," the entire crowd stops what they’re doing and goes silent, some even freeze and stay completely still.