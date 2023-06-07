'We're gonna have a good time out there': Grammy Award-winning musician PJ Morton to perform free show July 9 in the Rose City

Morton, who is also the keyboardist for the American pop-rock band Maroon 5, has played sold-out shows in arenas around the world.

PORTLAND, Ore. — PJ Morton, an American Grammy award-winning musician, singer, songwriter and record producer will perform a free show Sunday in Portland that's open to the public. Morton has been the keyboardist for the pop rock band Maroon 5 since 2010.

Morton is the featured artist at this weekend's second annual East Portland's Art Festival, put on by Portland Parks & Recreation as part of their Summer Free for All program. The festival will run on both Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9. The theme of this year's festival is "Celebrating Black Excellence."

KGW got a chance to talk to the New Orleans native over Zoom since he's currently in Paris, France on a European tour with Maroon 5, in addition to his own show.

"It's amazing to be able to jump from one to the other," Morton said. "I mean, we'll be in front of 30,000 people tonight in Paris. It's a blessing. It allows me to see the world and allows me to really cut my teeth at all of this."

Morton grew up in Louisiana with both his parents being preachers. Growing up as a preacher's kid, he said he naturally gravitated towards music. He plays many instruments, but the keyboard is where he has truly shined.

"Keyboard is the main instrument," he said. "I dabbled in some other things, but I don't claim those instruments. In public, it's all keyboards, but I dabble in a little bit of everything."

Morton attended Morehouse College and majored in marketing in 2003. He later went on to produce, collaborate and write songs for award-winning artists such as India.Arie, Fred Hammond, Heather Headley, Jermaine Dupri, LL Cool J, Monica, Jagged Edge and Stevie Wonder.

"I started off as a young touring musician and that kind of brought me into the song writing," he said. "The song writing brought me to the artistry and it seemed to bring me from one thing to the other. I just been open to all those things and blessed to be in so many amazing circles in music."

In 2010, he was asked to audition for a position as a touring keyboardist and backing vocalist for the award-winning band Maroon 5. His audition left an astonishing mark on the group, where he later took over in 2012 for the band's keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, who was on an indefinite hiatus from performing with the group, as stated on their official website in March 2012.

Morton spoke about the different fusion of sounds in his world, from gospel, pop-rock, soul, funk, hip-hop and R&B.

"I have a gift and I think it should be presented to as many people as possible. So I try not to discriminate, but when you're able to be a part of something that combines these things, it just adds to the excitement," he said. "When you can speak to the things that you actually believe in: bring community together, celebrating art and celebrating Black excellence — all things in my personal life I'm a fan of — to be a part of something like that is always extra special."

He describes his shows as bringing a lot of energy and a good time. He said he'll have a 12-piece band, all playing at full throttle, with the music coming first.

"I'm a mixture. Just natural. I'm a New Orleans boy and were gonna bring some soul music, you know," Morton said. "It's always a lot of energy. We're gonna have the horns out there, the percussions. It's a lot of musicality. It's gonna be a good time. I come out there to entertain, but also to have an experience with the audience."

Morton's no stranger to the Rose City and said he's excited to touch down in Oregon once again.

"I can't wait to get back to Portland," he said. "There's so much love in the city. Can't wait to see the old friends and make some new ones."