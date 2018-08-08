Seattle's own Pearl Jam is bringing The Home Shows to Safeco Field this week. But the two-day concert series has a mission bigger than music. The band is joining forces with more than 140 foundations, businesses, and government agencies to fight homelessness in King County.

Pearl Jam posted on their website, "The region's homelessness population is now the third largest in the country, with over 12,000 people living without shelter on any one night. This is not a number to be proud of."

The band is collecting donations to fight homelessness, with a promise of matching every dollar up to $960,000.

Guitarist Stone Gossard said, “Seattle is our hometown. When there are challenges here, we want to be part of the solution. It's heartening so many organizations and individuals coming together to do the same. It's going to take all of us."

The Home Shows take place Wednesday, August 8 and Friday, August 10. Pearl Jam tweeted on Monday that another batch of tickets just became available on LiveNation.com to the previously sold-out show. This is the first time Pearl Jam has played a major show in Seattle in five years, reports the Seattle Times.

Fun fact: #TheHomeShows will be the largest headlining concert event in Seattle since the Rolling Stones’ two-night stint at the Kingdome in 1981. — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 22, 2018

The weekend before The Home Shows, merchandise tents popped up across from Safeco Field.

Big week ahead in #Seattle !!! @PearlJam merchandise tent being set up next to @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/y7DJA9CV2u — Chris Egan King-5 TV (@ChrisEgan5) August 5, 2018

Take 5's Chris Cashman caught up with Pearl Jam fans camping out before the shows:

