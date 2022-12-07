Portland native Yeat set for first show in hometown since hitting it big

The 22-year-old artist spent his formative years in Portland and Lake Oswego, his most recent project "Lyfe" debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard top 200.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After a blockbuster year, Oregon native Yeat recently announced new dates for his North American tour, accompanying his most recent project titled "Lyfe."

On March 30 he will be back in his home town at the Moda Center. This will be the artist's first time performing in Portland since hitting it big on the national stage.

Although Yeat has been growing an underground following for sometime, 2022 launched him into the national spotlight. The 22-year-old artist experienced mainstream commercial success with the track "Rich Minion" which was featured in advertisements for the film "Minions: The Rise of Gru."

Yeat's most recent release, "Lyfe," debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 charts.

However, there has also been recent controversy surrounding the young artist's rise to fame. This year, at the annual Grammy awards, fans claimed the artist had been snubbed.

The accusations came amid statistics seemingly showing Yeat earning more streams than all other nominees for the "best new artist" category combined. With a year-end total of over 2 billion streams in the U.S. alone and over 1.1 million albums sold, many were left wondering why Yeat was left off of this year's list of nominees.

Despite the questions surrounding the Grammys, Yeat has formally secured his spot as one of the 50 most streamed artists in the world heading into the new year.

With distorted lo-fi vocals and a bizarre vocabulary, Yeat has brought a new sound to this generation of hip hop. His style capitalizes on the use of high-end production, heavy bass, synths and catchy melodic hooks.

Yeat first drew national attention in 2021 with his single "Sorry Bout That," which went viral on TikTok. The track was quickly followed with more hits, like "Get Busy" and "Poppin" — the music videos for which have 20 million and 17 million views respectively on YouTube to date.

Yeat, real name Noah Oliver Smith, was born in Irvine, California, shortly before his family made the move to Oregon. He spent his formative years in both Portland and Lake Oswego, and graduated from Lakeridge High School. He then moved to New York to pursue a professional career in music.