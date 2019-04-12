PORTLAND, Ore. — Get your moves (like Jagger) ready because Maroon 5 is coming to Portland this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning pop band will stop at the Moda Center on Aug. 17 as part of its North America tour in 2020. Meghan Trainor will also perform.

Presale tickets will be available beginning Monday, Dec. 9. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 13.

More ticket information can be found here

The band’s tour announcement comes after the release of their most recent single “Memories.”

