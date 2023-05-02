65th annual Grammy Awards: Full list of winners, nominees

The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and will air live on CBS and Paramount+.

WASHINGTON — The 65th annual Grammy Awards are finally here.

Several of music's biggest names, including Beyoncé, are in the running for Sunday night's top honors — Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, ABBA and Lizzo are all among the nominees in for album of the year. Adele joins them in the record of the year competition.

Beyoncé has already won her first two awards. She needs three more wins to eclipse the record held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammys.

Trevor Noah is hosting the ceremony on Sunday live from downtown Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

The Grammys begin at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+. The show will include performances by Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well as special musical tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie.

This year's show marks a return to Los Angeles after the pandemic first delayed, then forced the Grammys to move to Las Vegas last year.

Below is the full list of Grammy nominees and winners:

Record Of The Year:

Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA

Easy On Me - Adele

BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

You And Me On The Rock -Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Woman - Doja Cat

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time - Lizzo

As It Was - Harry Styles

Album Of The Year:

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

Gayle – “Abcdefu”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”

Doja Cat – “ Woman”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Coldplay and BTS – “My Universe”

Post Malone and Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Michael Bublé – Higher (WINNER)

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

Diana Ross – Thank You

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House (WINNER)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”Bonobo – “Rosewood” (WINNER)

Diplo and Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Kaytranada featuring H.E.R. – “Intimidated”

Rüfüs Du Sol – “On My Knees”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender

Best Rock Performance

Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”

Beck – “Old Man”

The Black Keys – “Wild Child”

Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses” (WINNER)

Idles – “Crawl!”

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”

Turnstile – “Holiday”

Best Metal Performance

Ghost – “Call Me Little Sunshine”

Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”

Muse – “Kill or Be Killed”

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules” (WINNER)

Turnstile – “Blackout”

Best Rock Song

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Turnstile – “Blackout”

Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses” (WINNER)

The War on Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello and the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 (WINNER)

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”

Big Thief – “Certainty”

Florence and the Machine – “King”

Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” (WINNER)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – We

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg (WINNER)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – “Virgo’s Groove”

Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak – “Here With Me”

Muni Long – “Hrs and Hrs” (WINNER)

Lucky Daye – “Over”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Snow Aalegra – “Do 4 Love”

Babyface featuring Ella Mai – “Keeps on Fallin’”

Beyoncé – “Plastic Off the Sofa” (WINNER)

Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – “Round Midnight”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – “Cuff It”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Muni Long – “Hrs and Hrs”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”

PJ Morton – “Please Don’t Walk Away”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights (WINNER)

Terrace Martin – Drones

Moonchild – Starfruit

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B Album

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III (WINNER)

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – “God Did”

Doja Cat – “Vegas”

Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – “Pushin P”

Hitkidd and GloRilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” (WINNER)

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA – “Beautiful”

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait for U” (WINNER)

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard”

Latto – “Big Energy (Live)”

Best Rap Song

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – “Churchill Downs”

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – “God Did”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” (WINNER)

Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – “Pushin P”

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait for U”

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfelt”

Zach Bryan – “Something in the Orange”

Miranda Lambert – “In His Arms”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Willie Nelson – “Live Forever” (WINNER)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Brothers Osborne – “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”

Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert – “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton – “Does He Love You – Revisited”

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” (WINNER)

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – “Going Where the Lonely Go”

Best Country Song

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Luke Combs – “Doin’ This”

Taylor Swift – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Best Country Album

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best Latin Pop Album

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Rubén Blades and Boca Livre – Pasieros

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Fonseca – Viajante

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma+

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love and Sex Tape

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk – El Alimento

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

Gaby Moreno – Alegoría

Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes

Rosalía – Motomami

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis – Abeja Reina

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical

Los Tigres Del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)

Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy

La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz

Víctor Manuelle – Lado A Lado B

Tito Nieves – Legendario

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas

Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II

Best American Roots Performance

Bill Anderson featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense” (Bluegrass Version)

Madison Cunningham – “Life According to Raechel”

Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”

Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground”

Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”

Best Americana Performance

Eric Alexandrakis – “Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]”

Asleep at the Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”

Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Black Violin – “The Message”

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”

Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”

Best American Roots Song

Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”

Sheryl Crow – “Forever”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – “High and Lonesome”

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”

Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

Best Bluegrass Album

The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray

The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud

Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – Crooked Tree

Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside

Best Traditional Blues Album

Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues

Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie

Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder – Get On Board

John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down

Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Shamekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far

Eric Gales – Crown

Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance

North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail

Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny

Best Folk Album

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line

Aofie O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best Reggae Music

Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling

Koffee – Gifted

Sean Paul – Scorcha

Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm

Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar – “Udhero Na”

Matt B and Eddy Kenzo – “Gimme Love”

Burna Boy – “Last Last”

Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro – “Neva Bow Down”

Wouter Kellerman, Zaken Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode – “Bayethe”

Best Global Music Album

Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)

Masa Takumi – Sakura

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis C.K. – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense

Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Viola Davis – Finding Me (WINNER)

Questlove – Music Is History

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Beyoncé – “Be Alive” (from King Richard)

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (from Where the Crawdads Sing)

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (from Top Gun: Maverick)

Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo – “Keep Rising (The Woman King)” (from The Woman King)

4*Town (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) – “Nobody Like U” (from Turning Red)

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (from Encanto)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis

Encanto (WINNER)

Stranger Things

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Encanto – Germaine Franco (WINNER)

The Batman – Michael Giacchino

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Succession – Nicholas Britell

No Time to Die – Hans Zimmer

Best Music Video

Adele – “Easy on Me”

BTS – “Yet to Come”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only – Adele

Our World – Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live at the O2 – Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) – Rosalía

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – Various Artists

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn – Neil Young and Crazy Horse

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso, Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz