Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Jake Johnson and more joining Laika's upcoming film 'Wildwood'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Laika Studios, the Hillsboro-based animation house, announced its star-studded voice cast for its upcoming animated film "Wildwood" via twitter Thursday morning.

The voice cast is set to include Oscar nominee Angela Bassett, Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement, Maya Erskine, Tantoo Cardinal, Tom Waits and Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant.

Laika first announced the film's production in September 2021 with a message from the studio's president and CEO Travis Knight, son of Nike founder Phil Knight.

“With 'Wildwood,' I have the opportunity to tell a madly ambitious story of magic, wonder and danger set in the place I grew up. My very own Portland will join that pantheon of unforgettable fantasy realms, with a stirring epic that will kindle imaginations, lift spirits and break hearts," said Knight in a 2021 news release.

Previous animation films from Laika include "Coraline," "ParaNorman," "Kubo and the Two Strings," "The Boxtrolls" and "Missing Link" — all of which received Oscar nominations.

"Wildwood" is based on the bestselling novel by the Decemberists frontman Colin Meloy and will be the first fully animated feature film lensed by Oscar-nominated cinematographer Caleb Deschanel. Golden Globe-winning "Missing Link" producer Arianne Sutner and screenwriter Chris Butler will also be working on the film.

Below is Laika Studios' description of "Wildwood":

Beyond Portland’s city limits lies Wildwood. You’re not supposed to go there. You’re not even supposed to know it exists. But Prue McKeel is about to enter this enchanted wonderland. Her baby brother Mac has been taken by a murder of crows into the forest's depths, and she – along with her hapless classmate Curtis – is going to get him back. Prue might think she’s too old for fairytales, but she’s just found herself at the center of one. One filled with strange talking animals, roguish bandits, and powerful figures with the darkest intentions.