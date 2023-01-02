Writer and director Stimson Snead said he's proud of the place he was able to build his film-making craft and he wouldn't want to make his movie anywhere else.

SPOKANE, Wash. — 'Tim Travers and the Time Traveler's Paradox' was originally a 2021 short film by Stimson Snead.

Now, Snead is working to take that short to the big screen.

"It's about what happens when a time traveler creates a time machine, goes back in time one minute and kills his younger self," writer and director Snead said. "And then nothing happens. What he just did, means that he should not exist, and yet he somehow does. And so he spends the rest of the movie trying to figure out why this isn't breaking the universe."

Snead said the storyline needed some tweaks before production began on the feature film-adaption.

"This ended up being a story about self-acceptance and about self-love," Snead shared. "The entire meta joke of the original short is he is basically in a state of perpetual self-harm, usually played for laughs. So, rather than move away from that, for the future, we decided to double down and actually get into what this says about the psychology of the character, using the time travel as a fun metaphor to play with that. And it just turned out really beautifully. At least, I hope it turned out really beautifully."

Snead said he was able to bring back most of the crew from the original film, including lead actor Samuel Dunning. But, he was also to add other well-known actors like Joel McHale and Danny Trejo to the cast.

"It was surreal for me," Snead shared. "There are always these horror stories you get about celebrities, particularly of these small, little, indie films where the power they have for the rest of production, directors included, is so disproportional. I don't know what magic genie I did something nice for, but our talent on this could not have been nicer, happier, easier to work with people."

Snead is from Seattle and attended Eastern Washington University. Now, he lives in Los Angeles, but said he wanted to bring his movie back to the Inland Northwest.

"Spokane chose me for this," Snead explained. "I've shopped around for other unrelated projects around the country and was usually met with a lot of dead ends. I spent half my childhood in the Inland Northwest when I was an over in Seattle. So I've always been deeply connected to the area. So when I kind of went on my return home trip here, the area just sort of immediately embraced me."

He said he hopes aspiring artists will see great filmmakers can come from the Inland Northwest.

“You don't need to go to LA," Snead said. "Like maybe one day, you need to go to LA, but at least for the immediate future, there is a huge amount in this community. Find it and dive in. Take it from me, the stuff in LA is only marginally better, and you're competing with 50 million other people for it.”

Snead is looking forward to bringing his sci-fi/comedy to audiences across the country. He said lovers of 'Futurama,' 'Rick & Morty,' and 'Red Dwarf' will particularly enjoy the film.

He said this time travel movie will be like nothing you’ve ever seen.

Snead said the goal is to finish the movie before the end of the year and hopefully get it on streaming services and in select theaters.

