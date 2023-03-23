Jimmy Kimmel still thinks Gonzaga isn't real; so, let's bring him here

Help get Jimmy Kimmel to Gonzaga University by using #Kimmel2GU on Twitter.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's a joke that's seemingly older than the university itself; Jimmy Kimmel still believes Gonzaga University isn't real.

After years of a somewhat turbulent relationship, the late-night talk show host is still convinced the school is fake, even as the No. 3 seed Zags prepare to play UCLA in the Sweet 16 Thursday.

During his Wednesday night monologue, Kimmel referred to the university's existence as "The Big Lie" and joked that the mainstream media is willing to overlook it.

"Every year, we collectively pretend that Gonzaga University is a real place and not just a ruse cooked up to win NCAA games," he said. "I've been trying to get this out there, but the media- especially the local media up in Spokane, Washington, where the school allegedly exists- they just keep pushing back."

Guilty as charged, Mr. Kimmel.

KREM 2 isn't the only one trying to convince him that GU is real; the city of Spokane even invited Kimmel here so he can see for himself that the university is, indeed, real.

Hey Jimmy! Spokane is home of @GonzagaU. We'd love to show you around. #GonzagaExists https://t.co/Czj9zIgrh4 — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) March 16, 2023

To put an end to the rumor once and for all, we want to get Kimmel in Spokane and on the GU campus. But to do that, we'll need some help from you.

By using #Kimmel2GU on Twitter, we believe we can convince him to come to Spokane and see all the wonderful things that make the Inland Northwest as great as it is, including Gonzaga!

