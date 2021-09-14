Portland's Jimmie Herrod sings 'What A Wonderful World' in 'America's Got Talent' finals

Herrod, a member of the popular Portland band Pink Martini, could be the next winner of the NBC show.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jimmie Herrod, a member of the popular Portland band Pink Martini, could be the next winner of NBC"s "America's Got Talent."

Herrod sang a cover of "What A Wonderful World" Tuesday night during this season's finals, and the crowd and judges responded with roaring applause as they stood to their feet.

Herrod is competing for the grand prize against nine other finalists, including comedians, singers, an aerialist, a magician, and a martial arts team.

The audience at home will vote to pick their favorite performance, and the show's winner will come home with a $1 million prize.

The winner will be announced during the season finale Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. PT.

Herrod impressed the judges early on in the competition. For his first performance on the show, a rendition of "Tomorrow" from the musical "Annie," Herrod received a Golden Buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara, allowing him to advance straight to AGT's live performance rounds.