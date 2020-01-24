SPOKANE, Wash. — SPOKANE, Wash. — Social media is abuzz after the Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos and videos of possible Sasquatch sightings in the Cascade mountains.

Photos tweeted by WSDOT on Wednesday show what might be Bigfoot on Sherman Pass.

It's not the first time something odd has appeared on the cam, according to WSDOT spokesman Ryan Overton.

Some of the bizarre things to pop up in front of the camera in the last 15 years are an inflatable alien doll that moved positions several times and a Christmas tree with battery-powered lights, he said.

Overton suspects that someone living in an area near Sherman Pass has been having some fun with the camera. He added that it's about a 100-foot hike to the area where the traffic camera is situated.

There is a quarterly check of the cameras in February and Overton says he will be sure to investigate when he is there.

The Sasquatch sighting was caught by a traffic camera pointed toward State Route 20 on Sherman Pass on Wednesday, and shows what appears to be a Bigfoot-like figure near a tree.

On Thursday, WSDOT said on Twitter that it appears Bigfoot is making the rounds across mountain passes, with another sighting on the I-90 wildlife crossing near Snoqualmie Pass.

The Sasquatch legend has been around for decades. In 1971, KGW ventured out into Skamania County to interview people who had spotted the legendary creature.

