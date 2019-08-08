PORTLAND, Ore. — Hulu original series “Shrill,” staring “Saturday Night Live” veteran Aidy Bryant, is looking for naked bike riders for an episode in the show's second season.

The casting agency, Adam & the Backgrounds, is searching for people who “own a cool bike, or roller blades, and are enthusiastic about baring it all on the show.”

Extras must be 18 and older, and a nudity waiver must be signed if selected.

Extras will receive $12.50 an hour with a minimum four-hour payment, plus a $50 bump for nudity.

The filming is scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Anyone interested in applying must register here.

The series "Shrill," based on the best-selling 2016 memoir by Lindy West, is about a "young woman who wants to change her life, not her body."

Portland's Naked Bike Ride is part of an international clothing-optional series of bike rides that promotes positive body image, cyclist safety and denounces oil dependence. The event attracts thousands of people every year.