Portland's Hotel DeLuxe reopens with its mini golf and beer garden, The 19th Hole

The 130-room boutique hotel also reopens after being shuttered a year during the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — We love bringing you ideas for things to do. And there's a fun one that's become a tradition in downtown Portland that will definitely help liven up that area in a positive way. Hotel DeLuxe, near Providence Park, just reopened to guests this week and so did their famous beer garden and putt-putt golf area. The 19th Hole.

The 19th Hole is a summer tradition, going back to 2015. The parking lot across from the boutique Hotel DeLuxe transforms into a beautiful, flower-filled, mini-golf, shaded hangout. Grab one of dozens of beer, wine, cocktail, mocktail or soft drink options and a putter. Or just hang with your friends, your kids or your dog in the sunshine. Check out their Instagram here.

"Some of the holes are a little challenging," said Provenance Hotels area general manager Daryn White with a laugh. "It's been fun to play around and get the right shots and make sure you can learn how to make it in."

It's back. And so are the 130 rooms and amenities. Hotel DeLuxe and two more of it's sister properties closed down in March 2020 when the world came to a grinding halt and travel stopped.

"This property was fully closed," White said. "o caretaker was on property during this time, so it's been a process getting it back to life, to turn on all the lights, take the plastic off the beautiful chandeliers and welcome our guests."

The concierge, the bellhops, they're all back. There's even a new executive chef, Benjamin Waterman, formerly with Departure and The Nines Hotel.

"It's every chef's goal to have autonomy and creative freedom, and that's what they've given me here," Waterman told KGW. "We have seven different vegetarian items on the menu, four of which are completely vegan, gluten-free and dairy free."

You'll also find favorites like a fried chicken sandwich, tacos, buffalo cauliflower bites or spring rolls, all for order at The 19th Hole. Soon, Gracie's, the fine dining restaurant inside DeLuxe, will open for reservations. Then the famously dark and alluring cocktail lounge The Driftwood Room in the hotel lobby will follow.

Provenance Hotels has been following the travel market closely in Portland and is encouraged, already opening The Woodlark Hotel which was also closed during the pandemic, and soon The Dossier Hotel will open as well. All together, it owns six properties in the Rose City.

"We're seeing an increase in bookings at our properties around the city," the general manager said. "We're seeing more and more people get out of their homes and enjoy staycations and even come from the outskirts of Portland to come downtown more."

The 19th Hole also has a giant game of Connect 4, Pop-a-Shot basketball, a giant wooden Jenga set and cornhole. As silly as all that (plus a concrete gargoyle on a miniature golf green) are, this is the kind of stuff that will activate downtown Portland again. Getting families, kids and yes, pets, down there to give our city a breath of fresh air and put a positive vibe back on the streets.