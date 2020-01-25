PORTLAND, Ore. — In August 1970, Oregon Gov. Tom McCall made history by supporting what would become the only state-sponsored rock festival in the United States.

'Vortex I', as it was dubbed, was a week-long rock festival/anti-war celebration at Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. Its purpose was to attract people who might otherwise have protested Richard Nixon’s planned visit to Portland. The plan worked.

“We had been told that violence was on the way,” said Ron Schmidt, Governor McCall’s communications aide at the time. “Vortex was credited with helping maintain peace in downtown Portland.”

Fast forward 50 years later to today.

“We've done amazing things as a state and as a community,” said community organizer Caroline Fitchett.

It's in that spirit that countless volunteers, including Fitchett, are launching 'Vortex 2020.' The festival will return to McIver State Park Aug. 22-23. It will be free to the public but to earn a ticket, you'll have to volunteer with a partner group in your community.

“Give back to gain something and Oregon gains a lot through volunteerism,” said Fitchett. “We're hopefully going to inspire more Oregonians to be involved in their local communities and nonprofit projects.”



Bocha Hayes is a Portland hip-hop artist and one of several musicians set to perform at Vortex 2020. He loves to imagine who will be in the audience.

“You'll find a volunteer opportunity and you'll have a kid that looks like me working right next to a person that might not look like them all for the same purpose,” said Hayes.

Just a few acts are public right now including The Dandy Warhols, filmmaker Gus Van Sant and Pink Martini. The full lineup will be announced Feb. 14, Oregon’s birthday. Updated information will be posted to the concert’s event website.