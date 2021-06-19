'Happy Days', 'Parks and Rec' actor Henry Winkler enjoys a weekend of fishing in Idaho

The actor who portrayed Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli in 'Happy Days' and Dr. Saperstein in 'Parks and Rec' shared a photo of him fishing in Idaho's waters on Twitter.

BOISE, Idaho — Henry Winkler fishing in Idaho? Exactamundo.

The talented actor, who played Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarelli in the 1980s sitcom Happy Days and Dr. Saperstein in the show Parks and Rec, took to Twitter over the weekend to share some photos of himself enjoying the waters.

Winkler did not reveal exactly where he was fishing but did share photos of his catches on both Friday and Saturday.

First of this Friday , thank you Idaho pic.twitter.com/wdxtmjAe9f — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 18, 2021

What a way to start a Saturday pic.twitter.com/oliPVzzt0X — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 19, 2021

This isn't the first time that the actor has visited Idaho. He made his most recent trip to the Gem State in 2019 and also shared photos of his visit via Twitter. He also stopped by the KTVB newsroom to talk to staff and reporters in 2007.

Below Winkler is photographed with KTVB's managing editor Gary Salzman and Director of Content Lisa Chavez: